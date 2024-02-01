(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management named three new partners in a rare expansion of the top ranks at the activist investment firm founded by billionaire Paul Singer.

The firm recently announced in a letter to investors that it appointed Nabeel Bhanji, Jason Genrich and Marc Steinberg as partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Bhanji, who’s based in London, has been helping build up Elliott’s presence in Europe and Japan. The 38-year-old was involved in the firm’s investments in nicotine pouch maker Swedish Match AB as well as German startup incubator Rocket Internet SE. He was also a director of Toshiba Corp. before it was taken private.

Genrich has been with Elliott for about a decade, following stints at private equity firm GTCR and investment bank Evercore Inc. He sits on the board at Crown Castle Inc.

Steinberg, a former Centerview Partners banker, has helped guide investments targeting a range of industries including technology, media, and telecommunications. He’s on the board of social networking site Pinterest Inc. and this week was appointed a director of online marketplace Etsy Inc.

Elliott is one of the world’s busiest activist investors. It has targeted companies including Phillips 66, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Constellation Brands Inc. and Salesforce Inc.

The firm has also waded into private equity-style investing, making a splash with deals such as the 2022 leveraged buyout of Citrix Systems Inc.

Elliott employed 555 people and managed about $59.2 billion at the end of June, according to its website. A representative of Elliott declined to comment on the appointments.

