(Bloomberg) -- Italian financial services specialist DoValue SpA is in exclusive talks with investment firm Elliott to buy its Gardant SpA servicing unit.

DoValue entered a non-binding heads of terms with Elliott Advisors and Tiber Investments for an acquisition of 100% of Gardant, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. The accord, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg report, includes cash and a share component to be issued at a significant premium to the current stock price of doValue.

Elliott and Tiber would own a 20% stake upon completion of the deal and would be required, along with current shareholders, to support a rights issue to strengthen doValue’s capital structure. Shares of doValue rose as much as 5.3% in Milan trading.

Chief Executive Officer Manuela Franchi is seeking to diversify revenue and increase efficiency as Italy’s servicing industry is in the midst of a consolidation wave. Years of housekeeping to reduce the amount of bad loans on banks’ books led lenders to sell them or outsource their management to servicing companies. With fewer incoming loans and existing portfolios skewed more toward older, less-profitable credits, it’s becoming harder for servicers to boost profit.

DoValue is also planning to refinance all or part of its outstanding debt and will pause dividend distributions this year, it said in a separate statement. It plans to resume them next year and in 2026 if it achieves certain leverage targets.

The company has €565 million ($616 million) of bonds due between 2025 and 2026. The 2025 notes gained 3.2 cents on the euro to 94 on Thursday, while the 2026 notes inched up by 3 points to 86, according to CBBT pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

“The market is entering into a first wave of consolidation, especially in Italy and Spain, where scale will play a fundamental role,” doValue said.

Last week, Sweden-based Intrum AB, which is also one of the largest players in Italy, picked advisers to help overhaul its debt pile.

DoValue is Italy’s biggest manager of credit portfolios and real estate assets deriving from NPLs, with about €120 billion of assets under management. The firm, established in 2015 following the acquisition of UniCredit SpA’s servicing unit, was listed on the Italian exchange in 2017. Its shares have lost almost 80% since then.

Elliott became a shareholder in Gardant in 2015 and is now its biggest investor. Private investors and senior management own the remaining stock. Gardant, which has about €40 billion of assets under management, is finalizing a partnership with BPER Banca SpA for management of unlikely-to-pay and non-performing loans.

