(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, best known as an activist investor, is exploring a potential sale of the private technology company Gigamon, which it acquired in 2017, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elliott is working with financial advisers to assist it in fielding interest, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The Santa Clara, California-based company could be valued at more than $2 billion including debt in a transaction, the people said. Talks are early and Elliott could still opt to keep Gigamon. Details, including an exact valuation, could still change, the people added.

Private equity firms or public technology companies could be interested buyers, the people said.

A representative for Elliott declined to comment. A representative for Gigamon couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Elliott took the software maker private for about $1.6 billion. The company makes observability tools that help companies monitor their networks and boost their cybersecurity, according to its website. It sells some products that are similar to those of Splunk Inc., which last month announced a deal to be bought by Cisco Systems Inc. for $28 billion.

Gigamon had been managed under the former Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. brand within Elliott. The investment firm decided earlier this year to drop the name it has used since 2015 to avoid confusion and just use the Elliott banner for all private equity investments, Bloomberg News reported.

Gigamon acquired cybersecurity startup ICEBRG in 2018 for about $100 million, according to a report at the time.

