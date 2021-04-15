Elliott Is Said to Build Significant Stake in Drugmaker GSK

(Bloomberg) -- Activist investment firm Elliott Management Corp. has acquired a significant stake in U.K. pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Glaxo has been seeking a revival since Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley took the reins in early 2017 and is preparing for a big change in strategy as it splits off its consumer health business.

A representative for Glaxo declined to comment. The stake is a multibillion-pound holding, according to the Financial Times, which reported the position earlier.

A spokesperson for Elliott didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Glaxo shares, which are down about 14% over the past 12 months, rose 5.5%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.