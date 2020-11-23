(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. offered about 794 million Swiss francs ($872 million) to acquire McDonald’s supplier Aryzta AG.

Elliott made a bid on Nov. 18 of 0.80 francs per share for the ailing Swiss baking company, it said in a statement Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Financing for the offer “is available” and refinancing arrangements for Aryzta’s existing debt “are at a very advanced stage,” Elliott said.

Aryzta, which makes Otis Spunkmeyer cookies, said in a separate statement it received a non-binding letter from Elliott outlining the potential offer. The bid was subject to certain conditions, “some of which cannot be satisfied as a matter of fact,” Aryzta said, without elaborating. The company reiterated that it ended negotiations with Elliott on Oct. 24.

The Swiss company has now hired advisers to consider asset disposals, it said. Aryzta’s board “will consider all alternatives and select the optimum option for a sustainable future for the company,” it said in Monday’s statement.

Elliott’s proposal came amid the abrupt departure last week of Aryzta Chief Executive Officer Kevin Toland, who supported a sale, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier. The bid followed several months of work conducted with the support of Aryzta and its board, both before and after its September shareholder meeting, according to Elliott’s statement.

The U.S. investment firm said it needs the board to recommend its potential offer before finalizing the refinancing.

Aryzta’s board is now split on which path to pursue, according to the people, and its recently-installed chairman Urs Jordi has publicly said he doesn’t want to sell. Elliott continues to hope for a friendly deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

