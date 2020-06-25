(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Management Corp.’s Travelport unit is pushing for a speedy trial to save its $1.7 billion deal with Wex Inc., which is on the verge of collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawyers for Travelport told a London court Thursday that the deal likely can’t be salvaged if the case isn’t resolved by October. Wex plans to abandon the acquisition of a pair of travel-payments businesses as a result of the virus.

Travelport’s suit is the first in the U.K. to consider whether the virus justifies giving up on a previously agreed contract. Covid-19 has brought the travel industry to a virtual halt, grounding planes and shuttering hotels around the globe.

The company, which is owned by Elliott’s private-equity arm along with affiliates of Siris Capital Group LLC, says Wex should be required to go through with the purchase.

“This is a very high-value commercial transaction,” Travelport’s lawyers said. If the dispute is not resolved before Oct. 27, then it “is at real risk of being lost altogether.”

The deadline stems from a Debt Commitment Letter between Wex, Bank of America Corp., and other lenders, which lapses on Oct. 27. The letter guarantees Wex’s ability to fund the acquisition, Travelport said.

Travelport is seeking a declaration from a judge that the pandemic didn’t create a “material adverse effect” on the deal. It asked for a five-day trial starting Sept. 3.

Wex’s lawyer, Sonia Tolaney, said that U.S.-based Travelport was seeking special treatment because it was a foreign company. She instead asked for a longer trial starting Sept. 21 at the earliest.

Travelport said that letting the case go until then wouldn’t leave any time for appeals before the deadline.

Both companies declined to comment outside the hearing.

