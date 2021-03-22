1h ago
Elliott’s Bid to Acquire Cubic Is Topped by $2.41 Billion Offer
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. offered $2.41 billion to purchase Cubic Corp., outbidding a previous deal with Elliott Investment Management to acquire the U.S. defense electronics maker.
ST Engineering proposed acquiring Cubic for $76 a share, the San Diego-based company said in a statement Monday, offering a 9% premium over Cubic’s closing price on March 19. Though Cubic hasn’t withdrawn from the agreement announced early last month to be acquired by affiliates of Elliott and Veritas Capital for $70 a share, the company said it would engage with ST Engineering to evaluate its proposal.
Cubic jumped 10% to $77 in light volume before the start of regular trading Monday in New York. The stock had climbed 81% in the 12 months through March 19.
Affiliates of Elliott and Veritas had agreed to buy Cubic for $2.21 billion, a deal that would take the company private.
Cubic provides technology for combat systems and communication products, as well as ticketing systems for public transit projects.
Singapore-based ST Engineering produces defense, electronics and technology services for military, marine and urban infrastructure uses.
