(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. offered $2.41 billion to purchase Cubic Corp., outbidding a previous deal with Elliott Investment Management to acquire the U.S. defense electronics maker.

ST Engineering proposed acquiring Cubic for $76 a share, the San Diego-based company said in a statement Monday, offering a 9% premium over Cubic’s closing price on March 19. Though Cubic hasn’t withdrawn from the agreement announced early last month to be acquired by affiliates of Elliott and Veritas Capital for $70 a share, the company said it would engage with ST Engineering to evaluate its proposal.

Cubic jumped 10% to $77 in light volume before the start of regular trading Monday in New York. The stock had climbed 81% in the 12 months through March 19.

Affiliates of Elliott and Veritas had agreed to buy Cubic for $2.21 billion, a deal that would take the company private.

Cubic provides technology for combat systems and communication products, as well as ticketing systems for public transit projects.

Singapore-based ST Engineering produces defense, electronics and technology services for military, marine and urban infrastructure uses.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.