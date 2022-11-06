(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management LP, the biggest shareholder of Swedish Match AB, plans to tender its shares to Philip Morris International Inc.’s $16 billion takeover offer for the nicotine pouch maker, according to people familiar with the matter.

Backing from Elliott leaves the Swiss company on track to complete the takeover of Swedish Match, said the people who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. The hedge fund holds a 10.5% stake and had the potential to block the deal, which has a minimum 90% acceptance rate.

Even though PMI has an option to lower that threshold after the bid expired on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak said last month that achieving the 90% was “critical to capture the full potential of the combination” and the bid was its “best and final” offer.

Elliott’s support removes a major hurdle for PMI to reach the threshold for its improved offer of 116 Swedish kroner ($10.50) per share. Philip Morris can then squeeze out any remaining shareholders who don’t tender their stock. The Financial Times reported earlier that Elliott would now tender to PMI and that the offer had received more than 80% of shareholder acceptances as of Friday. Spokespersons for PMI, Elliott and Swedish Match declined to comment.

Swedish Match and its US distribution network would give Philip Morris a foothold in the biggest market for alternative smoking products including vaping devices, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco. The largest industry players have been jostling for position with a series of moves designed to gain market share.

Bloomberg News was first to report that Elliott was building a stake in Swedish Match and that most of the hedge funds that had piled into the stock after the offer became public, were planning to tender their shares once PMI raised its offer. Elliott increased its stake in Swedish Match to 10.5% on Oct. 24, according to a filing from the Swedish financial regulator. The hedge fund had previously disclosed a 7.5% stake.

A successful takeover would allow the maker of Marlboro cigarettes to accelerate its goal of achieving 50% of its revenue from alternative smoking products by 2025.

The board of Swedish Match had recommended shareholders accept PMI’s sweetened offer, which represented a 52% premium to the closing price before the deal was announced. The shares have gained almost 60% this year.

--With assistance from Aaron Kirchfeld, Scott Deveau and Charles Daly.

