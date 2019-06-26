(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) stake in Bayer AG and said the company could unlock about 30 billion euros in shareholder value once it puts to rest litigation over the Roundup weedkiller.

Bayer’s moves to bolster its response to the wave of Roundup lawsuits, including hiring high-profile lawyer John Beisner as an adviser, are a “step change,” the New York-based activist hedge fund said in a statement Wednesday. The German company has been dogged by investor unrest since last year’s $63 billion takeover of agricultural giant Monsanto.

Disgruntled investors rebuked Bayer’s management and supervisory board at its annual shareholder meeting in April, as judgments mount from claims that Monsanto’s herbicide, whose active ingredient is the chemical glyphosate, causes cancer. The German company has already lost three suits in U.S. courts, and the costs of settling the remainder have been estimated in the range of $10 billion. The company says that studies show no link between glyphosate and cancer.

“While resolving the litigation challenge is clearly an immediate priority, Elliott believes Bayer could do more to maximize long-term value for all its stakeholders,” the hedge fund said in a statement. “Bayer’s discounted share price today does not reflect the significant underlying value of its constituent businesses, or the potential value realization opportunity.”

The firm did not detail how Bayer could unlock the value of its underlying assets. It said it looks forward to Bayer building on the announcement with a commitment to the exploration of “long-term value creative levers” beyond the immediate governance and litigation issues.

Bayer said it plans to set up a supervisory board committee dedicated to handling the more than 13,400 U.S. plaintiffs claiming that Roundup caused their cancer, according to a statement Wednesday. The company said Beisner, of the Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom law firm, will advise the committee, and that it’s looking to further bolster its board with regard to food and agriculture.

Beisner “will provide very valuable and concrete advice on the ongoing litigation as well as the mediation,” said Werner Wenning, chairman of the supervisory board.

Some large shareholders have pressured Bayer to take a more proactive approach to resolving the lawsuits as well as considering strategic changes including a breakup into separately listed pharma and crop science companies, people familiar with the situation have said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Eyk Henning in Frankfurt at ehenning1@bloomberg.net;Scott Deveau in New York at sdeveau2@bloomberg.net;Tim Loh in Munich at tloh16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John Lauerman, Mark Schoifet

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.