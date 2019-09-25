(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Management Corp. is urging Marathon Petroleum Corp. to split into three separate businesses, a move the hedge fund said would unlock more than $22 billion in value.

Dividing Marathon into retail, midstream and refining units would create a path to address “the company’s chronic underperformance, to improve its businesses and to unlock significant and sustainable value for its shareholders,” Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, said Wednesday in a statement. The hedge fund, which said it owns 2.5% of Marathon, said it had previously engaged with the company to discuss ways to create value.

Key Insights

Marathon Petroleum shares have slid more than 35% in the past year as the energy sector struggles to attract investor capital amid volatile crude prices.

The company agreed to buy Andeavor Logistics in April of last year. In May, the refiner said it merged its two U.S. pipeline partnerships, with MPLX LP buying Andeavor in a $9 billion all-stock deal.

It’s not the first time Elliott has pushed for changes at Marathon. In 2017, the company took steps to simplify the structure of its master limited partnership, capping a series of strategic moves spurred by Elliott. Earlier that year, Marathon rejected the push to spin off its retail arm, Speedway.

Market Reaction

Marathon shares are up 6.5% in pre-market trading in New York.

