Sep 25, 2019
Elliott Seeks to Split Marathon Petroleum Into Three Businesses
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Management Corp. is urging Marathon Petroleum Corp. to split into three separate businesses, a move the hedge fund said would unlock more than $22 billion in value.
Dividing Marathon into retail, midstream and refining units would create a path to address “the company’s chronic underperformance, to improve its businesses and to unlock significant and sustainable value for its shareholders,” Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, said Wednesday in a statement. The hedge fund, which said it owns 2.5% of Marathon, said it had previously engaged with the company to discuss ways to create value.
Key Insights
- Marathon Petroleum shares have slid more than 35% in the past year as the energy sector struggles to attract investor capital amid volatile crude prices.
- The company agreed to buy Andeavor Logistics in April of last year. In May, the refiner said it merged its two U.S. pipeline partnerships, with MPLX LP buying Andeavor in a $9 billion all-stock deal.
- It’s not the first time Elliott has pushed for changes at Marathon. In 2017, the company took steps to simplify the structure of its master limited partnership, capping a series of strategic moves spurred by Elliott. Earlier that year, Marathon rejected the push to spin off its retail arm, Speedway.
Market Reaction
- Marathon shares are up 6.5% in pre-market trading in New York.
