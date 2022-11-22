(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management has given a fresh indication that it sees value in an overhaul of Fresenius SE by revealing a short position in the German health-care company’s listed dialysis unit.

The Paul Singer-led activist investor is shorting 0.64% of Fresenius Medical Care AG’s stock, according to a filing Tuesday. The position may indicate Elliott has a negative view on FMC or wants to partially hedge its exposure to the parent company.

Bloomberg News reported last month that Elliott had acquired a substantial holding in Fresenius with a view to potentially untangling the sprawling company. That could include agitating for Fresenius to reduce its exposure to FMC, which analysts have repeatedly cited as a drag on the business.

Bad Homburg, Germany-based Fresenius cut its profit forecast in October on concerns around inflation and a soaring wage bill at FMC, which separately warned of the potential for a double-digit percentage drop in net income.

Michael Sen, Fresenius’s chief executive officer, said at the time that the company was conducting a “top-to-bottom” review of all its businesses. As well as its 32% stake in FMC, Fresenius runs intravenous drug business Kabi, hospital chain Helios and Vamed, which manages the construction and operation of health-care centers.

Shares in Fresenius have fallen more than 30% in Frankfurt over the last 12 months, giving it a market value of €14 billion ($14.3 billion). FMC is down 47% over the same period and has a market value of €8.6 billion.

Under German securities law, investors must publicly disclose short positions of 0.5% or more in listed companies. The disclosure threshold for long positions is 3%.

