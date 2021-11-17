(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Stop & Shop owner Royal Ahold Delhaize NV, in the latest move by the aggressive activist investment firm to target a European company.

The U.S. investor, which is run by billionaire Paul Singer, said it held a stake of more than 3% in the company, in a statement Wednesday.

Elliott said the investment “reflects its strong conviction in the quality and prospects” of Ahold Delhaize, adding that it supported a move announced by the retailer this week to potentially separate its Dutch online unit Bol.com as the pandemic-fueled boom in e-commerce attracts investors’ interest.

“A more independent bol.com would be a stronger business with a more robust marketplace,” Elliott said.

Ahold shares rose as much as 4.2% in Amsterdam.

“We welcome a constructive dialog with all of our shareholders and we value their input,” said a spokesperson for Royal Ahold in a call with Bloomberg.

Elliott’s move follows the disclosure of a stake in German auto parts maker Hella GmbH & Co. earlier this week. The firm’s other European holdings include an investment in GlaxoSmithKline Plc. The activist also recently confirmed a stake in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The company has a history for agitating for change and sometimes using aggressive measures.

Earlier this week Ahold Delhaize announced it was considering an initial public offering of Bol.com, which aims to double its business by 2025 and keep a market-leading position in the Netherlands, where it’s bigger than Amazon.com Inc.

Last week, Ahold raised its earnings forecast for the second time this year as the grocer offsets pandemic-related cost pressures with savings. Underlying earnings per share are now expected to grow by a low-to mid-20s percentage range when compared with 2019.

(Updates with shares and comment from Ahold Delhaize in fifth and sixth paragraphs)

