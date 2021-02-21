(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Management Corp. has built a position in Principal Financial Group Inc. and plans to push for changes at the life insurance company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund is nearing a settlement that will grant it seats on the company’s board, and see the company launch a strategic review of its portfolio that could include a sale of part of the business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The size of Elliott’s stake couldn’t be determined.

Principal Financial offers life insurance products such as annuities in its retirement business, and has a large institutional asset management arm. The firm had $502 billion in assets under management at the end of December.

Representatives for Elliott and Principal declined to comment.

The stock closed 3.2% higher Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $15 billion. The Des Moines, Iowa-based company is expected to deliver its financial outlook on Feb. 25. Shares in the company have gained 1.3% over the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Elliott, which was founded by billionaire Paul Singer, has pushed for changes at some of the most prominent companies around the world, including Twitter Inc., SoftBank Group Corp. and AT&T Inc. The firm had about $42 billion in assets under management at year-end.

