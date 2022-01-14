(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are in advanced talks to buy software-maker Citrix Systems Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Elliott and Vista have tapped banks to finance their offer, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal could be announced within a few weeks, though talks could still end without an agreement, they said.

Vista is still considering using its portfolio company Tibco as part of the transaction, they added.

Representatives for Elliott and Vista declined to comment. A spokesperson for Citrix couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Citrix shares rose 1% to $95.80 on Friday in New York, giving the company a market value of about $11.9 billion.

Bloomberg News previously reported the Elliott and Vista were weighing a joint bid for Citrix.

Citrix has been exploring options including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported in September. Those considerations came as Elliott took a 10% stake in Citrix, its second time investing in the workplace software maker based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

