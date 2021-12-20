Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for software-maker Citrix Systems Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Vista is considering using its portfolio company Tibco as part of the transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The discussions are in the early stages and Elliott and Vista could still decide not to pursue a bid, the people said.

Citrix has been exploring options including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported in September. Those considerations came as Elliott took a 10 per cent stake in Citrix, its second time investing in the workplace software maker based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Software deals have been rampant this year with both private equity firms and strategic buyers chasing them. On Monday, Oracle Corp. said it would buy Cerner Corp. for US$28.3 billion in its largest deal to date.

Representatives for Citrix and Tibco didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Vista and Elliott declined to comment.



SHARE REACTION

Citrix’s shares had fallen 36 per cent this year through the close of regular trading Monday, giving the company a market value of US$10.4 billion. The shares were up about 8 per cent in late trading from their US$83.65 closing price.

Using Tibco in a merger was also part of Vista’s plan to buy the U.K.’s Blue Prism Group Plc, an offer that was topped by SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Vista acquired Tibco, which makes software that helps connect applications, in 2014 for US$4.3 billion

Vista has also had some recent dealings with Citrix. Last year, Vista sold one of the companies it was an investor in, Wrike Inc., to Citrix for US$2.25 billion.

Elliott occasionally makes bids for companies in which it’s a public investor. It has been involved with Citrix for several years.



EARLIER CAMPAIGN

The investment firm and activist investor disclosed a stake in the company in 2015, arguing Citrix was suffering from poor execution and management and needed to simplify its business after a misguided buying spree. As part of a settlement that year, Jesse Cohn, an Elliott partner, joined the Citrix board, where he remained until 2020.

Citrix previously tried to sell itself in 2017 but discussions with potential buyers, including Bain Capital and Thoma Bravo, stalled over valuation, people familiar with the matter said at the time.