(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management is walking away from a potential takeover of British household retailer Currys Plc, citing several rebuffed attempts to engage with the company.

The US firm said “following multiple attempts to engage with Currys’ board, all of which were rejected,” it did not have the necessary information to make a third bid.

Elliott had made two approaches at 62 pence and 67 pence a share in recent weeks, valuing the chain at as much as £760 million ($977 million), but both were rejected by Currys which has said the company is worth substantially more.

Currys was facing the the prospect of potential bidding war after Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. followed Elliott and said it’s considering an offer. No offer from JD.com has materialized yet; under UK takeover rules JD.com has until March 18 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away.

The retailer is attracting interest after losing almost 60% of its value in three years as shoppers cut back on pricey electronics during Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

