(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk accepted Giorgia Meloni’s invitations to attend her political party convention in Rome later this week, lifting the traditional annual party convention to the global stage.

The Tesla Inc. CEO will be the “Mister X” entry on the event’s program for Saturday, the event’s organizers confirmed in a tweet on Dec. 12.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak plans to join the festival too, but hasn’t confirmed his attendance yet, according to a person familiar with the matter. An official from Meloni’s party and a spokesperson for the UK government declined to comment to Bloomberg News.

The annual event, organized by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, began in 1998 as a convention for right-wing youths and has evolved into a political kermesse, including ministers and members of the opposition. It’s called Atreju, after the main character of the fantasy film and novel The NeverEnding Story.

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán are among past participants of the event.

Musk’s appearance will mark the second meeting in a year between him and the Italian prime minister. Last June, the two talked about deregulation in Europe, the risks of artificial intelligence as well as low birth rates, among other issues during a whirlwind visit.

