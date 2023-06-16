(Bloomberg) -- The world’s two richest individuals lunched together on Friday in Paris.

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, the CEO and controlling shareholder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, shared the midday meal at Cheval Blanc, the high-end hotel chain which is part of LVMH. Arnault’s sons Antoine and Alexandre as well as Elon Musk’s mother Maye also took part, based on photos posted on Antoine’s Instagram account.

The moguls’ combined fortunes amount to about $426 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk recently surpassed Arnault to reclaim the title of the world’s wealthiest person after investors sold luxury stocks.

LVMH owns brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, major advertisers on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and also Twitter. Musk, who bought Twitter last year, recently hired Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal ad executive, to improve the company’s relationship with brands after the site lost business following his takeover.

Musk’s lunch was followed by his talk at the Viva Technology event in the French capital, an annual gathering created by the ad agency Publicis Groupe SA and Les Echos, the economic and financial daily owned by LVMH.

