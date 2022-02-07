(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk took to Twitter Tuesday morning in Asia to criticize traditional media for pumping out a “relentless hatestream” of bad news.

In a string of tweets and replies to other posts, the Telsa Inc. CEO lamented that it was “so hard to find out what’s going on in the world without being bombarded with news that makes one sad & angry!”

Musk lashed out at the media for “focusing relentlessly” on bad news, saying it doesn’t give an accurate representation of reality. In a reply to another user, the billionaire said “careless negativity (destruction) is much harder than thoughtful positivity (creation).”

The tweets came a few hours after Brett Winton, director of research at Ark Investment Management LLC, tweeted “it is deeply weird that the internet tried to bully, threaten, extort and browbeat us into giving up on Tesla,” the electric-car pioneer that sold more than 936,000 cars last year.

To which Musk replied “the insane tweet FUD campaign & press hatestream of 2017-2019 is still easily found,” using the shorthand for fear, uncertainty and doubt.

Musk was particularly active in replying to other users. In one exchange he suggested that “maybe part of why traditional media outlets are so negative is because old habits die hard? They so rarely even try to be positive that said censorship isn’t the answer.”

