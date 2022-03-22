(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s tweets about Tesla Inc. will remain a valid subject for government investigation even if a court decides to throw out a 2018 agreement between the billionaire and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency told a judge.

“So long as Musk and Tesla use Musk’s Twitter account to disclose information to investors, the SEC may legitimately investigate matters relating to Tesla’s disclosure controls and procedures, including Musk’s tweets about Tesla, as well as the accuracy of Tesla’s public statements about its controls and procedures,” the SEC said in a court filing in Manhattan federal court Tuesday.

Musk is seeking to end SEC oversight of his Twitter posts under a 2018 agreement, claiming the arrangement is being used to “trample” his free speech rights.

Musk is also asking to block an SEC subpoena for documents relating to the review of his tweets and his sale of stock and options.

The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Musk, 18-cv-08865, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.