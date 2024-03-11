(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk can’t sue his way into artificial general intelligence, fellow billionaire and OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Musk, who was on the founding team of OpenAI, filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the company, accusing it of straying too far from its mission and becoming beholden to its largest investor, Microsoft Corp.

In the interview, Khosla said that he was not worried about Microsoft’s stake in OpenAI. He added that the US should work on developing AI quickly, since it is a competitive field. Musk has a rival AI startup, but has argued for slowing down the development of the technology due to its risks.

Khosla said that because AI is competitive, it should not be open sourced, and its development should be treated with care.

The US should control AI “as closely as we control nuclear technology or other national security technology,” he said. “Security research should be part of what every university and every government funds.”

