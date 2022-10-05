(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk canceled a Sept. 28 meeting to answer questions about the Twitter Inc. deal because of concerns one of their lawyers was exposed to Covid, according to a newly unsealed court filing.

In a Sept. 27 letter, Twitter complained to a Delaware Chancery Court judge that Musk was “seeking to evade” the deposition, and noted that he is “the source of essentially all party testimony from defendants.” Musk’s lawyers said the suggestion he was evading their questions was “unwarranted,” and said he was making a “reasonable request -- consistent with CDC guidelines” to not have the deposition in person, according to their Sept. 27 response.

Musk said yesterday that he was reversing himself and now offering to go ahead with the $44 billion deal on its original terms, a move that could end the trial scheduled to begin Oct. 17 in Delaware.

The deposition was rescheduled to Oct. 6-7 in Austin, Texas. If the court case is halted, that deposition may be canceled. A spokesman for Musk’s lawyers couldn’t immediately comment on whether it will still take place.

Musk tweeted in March that he “supposedly” had Covid “again,” with almost no symptoms. The billionaire has railed against government lock-down requirements and working from home, demanding all Tesla Inc. employees get back to their desks or find work elsewhere.

The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

