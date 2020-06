Elon Musk defended Jack Dorsey after a user criticized the Twitter CEO and called on Musk to create a new social media site.

“Jack is doing his best. I support him,” Musk said on Twitter.

Musk called out Jeff Bezos in an earlier tweet after a user shared a screenshot of an email the user said was from Amazon, seemingly canceling an order of a book because it did not comply with company guidelines.