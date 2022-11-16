20h ago
Elon Musk Describes His Vacationing an ‘Email With a View’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk testified Wednesday that his vacation time was more like “an email with a view” than time off from work.
- Musk, the world’s richest person, is testifying in Delaware Chancery Court over his staggering compensation package at Tesla Inc., which the board and then shareholders approved in 2018 and was valued at about $55 billion
- Musk was asked by a plaintiff’s lawyer about his relationship with Tesla board member James Murdoch, with whom he has vacationed on a few occasions
- Murdoch is the younger son of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch
- “‘Vacation’ is a strong word,” Musk said in a Delaware court. “For me it’s an email with a view.”
- Musk is currently overseeing at least five companies: Tesla, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Neuralink, The Boring Co. and now Twitter, which he purchased in late October for $44 billion
