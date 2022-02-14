(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk reported that he gifted more than 5 million shares of Tesla Inc. to charity in November.

The world’s richest man donated 5,044,000 shares in the electric automaker from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The gift was worth $5.7 billion, based on average prices the days he sold shares. The recipient was an unidentified trust and the name of the charity wasn’t cited in the document.

Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, made the donation as he was offloading billions of dollars of Tesla stock to help pay a tax bill on the exercise of options.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.