Elon Musk Holds Poll on Whether He Should Step Down at Twitter

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Twitter, is asking users to vote on whether he should step down as head of the social media site.

Twitter’s billionaire owner will abide by the results of the poll, he pledged in a tweet Sunday. Musk also said that going forward he will hold votes on major policy changes.

Since his takeover of Twitter, Musk has faced criticism for several of the changes he’s made at the company, including firing more than half its staff and allowing back previously barred users. Over the past week, he’s come under increased fire for banning multiple accounts for “doxxing” his location, including those of prominent journalists at the Washington Post, CNN and others.

Musk’s pledge to hold votes on policy changes came after Twitter on Sunday announced it will remove accounts “created solely” to promote other social media platforms. Accounts promoting rivals and containing links to sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon will be taken down, the company said.

