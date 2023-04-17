(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said he’s “looking into” concerns among Tesla Inc. staff in China that their bonuses were cut.

Reuters reported Monday that Shanghai factory workers were posting on social media that their bonuses were being reduced, and that this was potentially linked to a fatal accident at the plant. Musk regularly posts that he is “looking into” various issues at the companies he runs, the biggest of which are Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter Inc.

Some production workers are unhappy because they were informed their bonuses would be cut due to a safety incident earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Tesla has over 10,000 workers at its Shanghai plant.

A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the US, China is Tesla’s largest market, accounting for 22% of revenue last year. The company’s factory in Shanghai accounted for more than half of its global production last year.

--With assistance from Chunying Zhang.

(Updates with further detail of reason for discontent in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.