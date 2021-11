Elon Musk is Now ‘Lorde Edge’ From Trollheim on Twitter

(Bloomberg) -- It’s Monday and Crypto Twitter is breathlessly trying to figure out the meaning behind Elon Musk’s Twitter name change to “Lorde Edge”.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Dogecoin, guessed it’s an anagram for “Elder Doge.” The coin spiked briefly to $0.29 overnight New York time.

Also worth noting that Musk’s location is now “Trollheim.”

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

