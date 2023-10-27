Elon Musk is Still Talking to Indonesia, President Says

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla is still in discussions with Indonesia about investing in the Southeast Asian nation, President Joko Widodo told Haslinda Amin, in a wide-ranging interview for Latitude, the Bloomberg TV anchor’s new show.

The pioneering electric carmaker has backed away from plans to set up a factory in Indonesia, though electric-vehicle makers like Hyundai and China’s BYD still have ambitions in the nickel-rich country, Jokowi told Amin.

