(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk likened Apple Inc. and its Apple Pay to the equivalent of a “30% tax on the Internet” and said the fee is “10 times higher than it should be,” in a series of tweets responding to an article about the European Union’s latest antitrust complaint against the tech giant.

Musk’s former company PayPal Holdings Inc. was instrumental in getting the antitrust suit against Apple to proceed after they raised concerns about the tech giant’s payment system with the European Commission.

PayPal’s informal complaint reported that Apple reserved its tap-to-pay option only on the iPhone.

