Apr 27, 2022
Elon Musk Loses Bid to End ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal With SEC
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk lost a bid to undo a set of court orders he and Tesla Inc. agreed to in 2018, which led to reviews of his company-related tweets by an in-house official who’s been referred to as the chief executive officer’s “Twitter Sitter.”
A judge in New York on Wednesday also denied Musk’s effort to block a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena seeking information about Tesla’s public-disclosure controls.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.