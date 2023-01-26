(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made a surprise visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday and met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“He came to wish me a happy birthday,” said McCarthy, who turned 58 on Thursday. “We’ve been friends for years.”

Asked if he had discussed the debt ceiling with the billionaire Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. chief executive officer, McCarthy responded “no.” He ignored other questions as he entered the House chamber to vote.

Musk wasn’t immediately seen leaving McCarthy’s office suite on the second floor of the Capitol.

He is a longtime McCarthy donor and urged voters last year to vote Republican. He attended a conference with McCarthy last year and recently tweeted his support for him to become speaker.

McCarthy has also joked about not being able to afford test driving a Tesla. Most of the Tesla drivers in Congress, however, are Democrats.

Musk, who in 2020 announced that he had moved to Texas from California, has become more involved in politics over the past few years, and been criticial President Joe Biden and Democrats, claiming last year that the president was beholden to organized labor and that the party was damaging his businesses.

Musk has also praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, and predicted that he could defeat Biden, who rarely mentions Musk or Tesla when he discusses electric vehicles and the automobile industry.

