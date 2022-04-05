(Bloomberg) -- Seth Dillon, the CEO of the satire website The Babylon Bee, says Elon Musk reached out to the company to confirm it had been suspended from Twitter prior to his poll on free speech.

Dillon notes that Musk mused in that discussion that “he might need to buy Twitter.”

Musk’s tweets prior to the disclosure of his stake in Twitter have included “serious thought” about creating a new social media platform and multiple polls asking his followers questions about the company.

