(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal has responded to a poll posted by Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk, his company’s biggest shareholder, by calling it important and urging users to “vote carefully.”

Musk revealed this week that he’s acquired a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter, however his recent postings on the service -- where he has more than 80 million followers and has filled the void left by Donald Trump as one of the most influential accounts -- have actively discussed perceived shortcomings. On Monday, Musk queried if his followers wanted an edit button, offering misspelled “yes” and “no” options in his usual humorously casual style.

Elon Musk’s ‘Passive’ Stake in Twitter Belies His Big Influence

Agrawal, who succeeded Jack Dorsey as CEO in November, quote-tweeted the poll to highlight its importance. Twitter’s official account posted a message on Apr. 1 saying “we are working on an edit button,” which may have been intended as an April Fool’s joke; however it collected more than 1.3 million likes, suggesting the demand for such a facility is high.

The option to edit posts after publishing has been a longstanding request of Twitter users for years. Musk’s poll had nearly 800,000 votes, split 76% for “yse” and 24 for “on.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.