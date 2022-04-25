(Bloomberg) -- When Elon Musk published his white paper in 2013 outlining a high-speed transportation system he dubbed the Hyperloop, it called for tunnel-based travel over hundreds of miles. By the time his Boring Co. debuted its first commercial project last year, the so-called Loop had scaled down to a considerably less ambitious network of Tesla Inc. cars driving through a one-lane tunnel under Las Vegas.

Now, even as he flickers through an array of distractions that suddenly includes owning Twitter Inc., Musk is seeking to revive his earlier dream. “In coming years, Boring Co will attempt to build a working Hyperloop,” Musk tweeted on Sunday. The company elaborated in a tweet Monday saying full-scale testing will begin this year.

Last week, after securing additional funding, Boring Co. started advertising new jobs that indicate an expanded scope for the company. Two engineering roles will specialize in Hyperloops, Musk’s concept for super-fast, city-to-city transit systems. One job is for an electrical engineer, and the other is for a mechanical vacuum engineer.

Vacuum technology (like in space, not the suction variety) makes up a key part of the Hyperloop as originally envisioned because vehicles move faster in a low-friction or vacuum environment. “Boring Co. intends to invest in the design, building up and testing of vacuumed tunnel technology necessary for Hyperloop transport,” said Ingo Hansen, a professor at the Delft University of Technology, who has researched Hyperloop technology.

Experience in vacuum technology shouldn’t be hard for Boring to find, said Douglas Hart, a professor of mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “My gut sense is they are planning to pump the air out of this tunnel and need to calculate energy and time as well as leakage,” he said.

Significant hurdles remain before deploying a working intercity hyperloop. In the U.S., it would typically require a years-long environmental study at the state and federal levels. Alternatively, Musk could try to get some of those waived, perhaps by enlisting his considerable fan base among the general public, said Juan Matute, the deputy director of the University of California, Los Angeles, Institute of Transportation Studies.

The 2013 white paper used San Francisco to Los Angeles as an example of a potential route. Since then, Boring briefly worked on an East Coast route, which has been stagnant for several years.

Boring now has a success it can point to. Its system in Las Vegas has enjoyed overall good reviews for connecting parts of the city’s convention center. It has also built a connection to the Resorts World hotel and is working on building further stops around the city.

