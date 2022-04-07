(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk threw an elaborate party for more than 15,000 people Thursday night in the U.S. to celebrate Giga Texas, Tesla Inc.’s newest factory in Austin, Texas.

The “Cyber Rodeo” featured art installations including a Tesla coil, multiple stages and a sea of Texas-made Model Y sport utility vehicles, arranged to look like the Texas state flag.

The event kicked off with hundreds of drones flying in formation against the night sky, aligning to form shapes including the company’s forthcoming Cybertruck and a Shiba Inu dog.

“Welcome to Cyber Rodeo,” said Musk, who wore a dark sunglasses and a black cowboy hat on stage. “We’re going to talk about past, present and future.”

Several fans showed up at the strobe-lit factory in the hopes of getting in at the last minute but were turned away by Tesla security.

The $1 billion factory, which is larger than the U.S. Pentagon, is critical to Tesla’s expansion. The company has been operating around capacity at its Fremont, California, plant since the heady days of 2018, when it erected a giant tent in the parking lot to boost output of the Model 3 sedan.

The carmaker’s furious growth over the last two years is largely thanks to a factory outside Shanghai in China. Giga Texas will make the Model Y crossover vehicle and the Cybertruck.

