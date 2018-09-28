(Bloomberg) -- It’s looking like another bad day for Elon Musk.

The Tesla Inc. CEO’s fortune dropped by $1.4 billion Friday in New York, the day after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Musk in a lawsuit of misleading investors with his infamous tweet last month about taking the electric-car maker private. The SEC is also seeking to ban him from serving as a director or officer.

Shares of Tesla fell 12 percent to $269.17 at 10:48 a.m. in New York and have tumbled 29 percent since his Aug. 7 tweet saying he had financing arranged to take the company private at $420 a share.

Musk’s net worth has dropped more than $4 billion since last month, putting his fortune at about $21.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

