The Entire History of Steel: From hunks of iron streaking through the sky, to the construction of skyscrapers and megastructures, this is the history of the world’s greatest alloy. (Popular Mechanics)

People Aren’t Dumb. The World Is Hard. (Freakonomics)

The endless reign of Rupert Murdoch (the Monthly)

Hell for Elon Musk Is a Midsize Sedan (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Don’t imagine you’re smarter (London Review of Books)

The Flawed Legend of Preet Bharara: While hailed as a martyr, he failed to prosecute the Wall Streeters who brought us the financial crisis (the Nation)

How the BBC Lost the Plot on Brexit (New York Review of Books)

So Many Seats, So Many Tax Breaks (New York Times)

Inside the radical, uncomfortable movement to reform white supremacists (Mother Jones)

How Smart Speakers Are Changing the Way We Listen to Music (Pitchfork)

