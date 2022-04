Elon Musk’s Political Cartoon Is Being Sold by Creator as NFT

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk tweeted out a political cartoon yesterday.

The replies on Twitter were legion. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump argued the cartoon gets things wrong.

A very different reaction came from the creator of the cartoon. He is now selling it as an NFT.

Because, of course. The current bid is 1.25 Ether, or just under $3,600.

