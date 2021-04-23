(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX moved closer to winning permission to fly its satellites at a lower orbit than initially planned, after the leader of the Federal Communications Commission endorsed the proposal.

Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asked colleagues to vote for the plan.

Rivals of SpaceX, including the Project Kuiper satellite unit of Jeff Bezos’s Amazon.com Inc., said the change would increase the risk of debris-spewing collisions as space becomes crowded.

