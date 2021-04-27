(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX won permission from the Federal Communications Commission to fly more of its broadband satellites lower than first planned, according to an agency official.

The agency acted after FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asked colleagues to approve the plan for the satellites that offer internet service from space. The approval was confirmed by the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the action hadn’t yet been made public.

Rivals including the Project Kuiper broadband satellite unit of Jeff Bezos’s Amazon.com Inc. said more SpaceX spacecraft flying lower posed an increased collision risk. SpaceX said its plan was safe, in part because lower satellites are vulnerable to atmospheric drag that would slow them, causing them to plunge to their destruction.

Friction over the SpaceX plan for its constellation of 4,408 satellites reflects the intense race under way as companies compete to offer broadband service from near space. Amazon in 2020 won FCC permission for 3,236 of its Kuiper satellites and has yet to launch any. Viasat Inc., Telesat Canada and OneWeb also plan fleets.

SpaceX asked to fly 2,824 Starlink satellites in the lower orbit, where the company already has permission to operate 1,584 spacecraft. The requested change would leave all the satellites at an altitude of roughly 540 to 570 kilometers (335 to 354 miles). The zone is just below that assigned to Project Kuiper.

The satellites are to operate in low-Earth orbits, a range that now plays host to 2,612 operating satellites, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

SpaceX is ahead of its competitors. It said it had 1,320 satellites in orbit on April 6, and launched another 60 the following day.

A lower orbit allows quicker internet service because the signal doesn’t travel as far. The change would, for example, let SpaceX provide broadband to rural areas “that is on par with service previously only available in urban areas,” the company said in an FCC filing.

