(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Philippine tycoon Henry Sy Jr. will introduce their satellite broadband service in the Southeast Asian nation this quarter.

Delays in the production and deployment of low earth orbit satellites pushed back the venture’s plan to start offering high speed, low latency internet in December, Sy’s Data Lake said in a statement.

SpaceX’s Starlink plans to offer its service in the Philippines at an initial price of $599 per satellite unit and connectivity service at $99 a month, with download speed of 200 Mbps, the statement said. The use of satellites will be “game changing in connecting” the Philippines’ more than 7,600 islands, Data Lake CEO Anthony Almeda said.

