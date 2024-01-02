(Bloomberg) -- Social media site X has started to show news headlines alongside links shared to the service, reversing a change that owner Elon Musk made in October to eliminate news headlines from posts.

Users started noticing headlines on X, the service formerly known as Twitter, this week. Musk said late last year that the decision to remove news headlines came from him “directly.”

Critics of the change were quick to point out that removing the headlines made it more difficult to determine what news articles other users were sharing, or what links on the website directed to.

