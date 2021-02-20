(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk said the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum “seem high” as the cryptocurrencies reached new records.

He was replying to a tweet by Peter Schiff -- a cryptocurrency skeptic and noted gold bug -- who said the precious metal is better than Bitcoin and fiat money.

Musk earlier called Bitcoin a “less dumb” version of cash.

“Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter,” Musk tweeted. In a post following that, he added, “that said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol.”

Bitcoin rose to a record $56,581.57 on Saturday in Singapore. It was at $55,666 as of 8:20 a.m. in London. Just this week, prices have jumped almost 18%.

Ethereum reached a high of $2,041, according to Bitstamp, hitting a record for the third straight day. It has risen more than 170% this year.

