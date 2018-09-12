Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Slow to Respond as Buyer Describes ‘Nightmare’

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-car maker is overwhelmed by demand and isn’t responding to customers quickly.

“Due to a large increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Tesla customers may experience longer response times,” Musk wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “Resolving this is our top priority.”

Musk, 47, responded minutes earlier to a customer who said the process of taking delivery of a Model 3 sedan had been a “nightmare” and that his delivery adviser hadn’t been responding to emails. The CEO apologized and said he was “working on this exact issue right now.”

My apologies, am working on this exact issue right now

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2018

