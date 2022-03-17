(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk won’t have to testify in the first case set for trial that blames Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot for a fatal crash, a Florida judge said.

The ruling shielding the company’s chief executive officer from being questioned by lawyers for the deceased driver’s family is a significant win for the electric-car maker.

Without a deposition of the billionaire entrepreneur, it will be harder for the family to argue that Tesla made irresponsible decisions under his leadership about marketing its driver-assistance software at the expense of safety.

The company’s nearly trillion-dollar valuation is partly built on Musk’s championing of autonomous driving as the way of the future.

