Elon Musk Spars With Elizabeth Warren on Twitter After She Says He’s ‘Freeloading’

(Bloomberg) -- On Monday, the day Elon Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year, Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to comment on the tax code and its relationship with the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Elon Musk responded Tuesday by tweeting a Fox News opinion piece from 2019 about the claims regarding her Native American ancestry.

