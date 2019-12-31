(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is getting ready to break ground on its factory and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk can’t wait to visit.

“Looking forward to visiting soon for the groundbreaking of Gigafactory Shanghai,” Musk wrote in a tweet Monday. He didn’t provide a date for the visit.

The China plant would be a significant milestone for the battery-car manufacturer as it pushes harder into the world’s largest automobile market with its first factory outside U.S. The plant -- dubbed Gigafactory 3 -- will be the biggest foreign-invested manufacturing project in Shanghai. The Palo Alto, California-based company has secured more than 200 acres of land for the China factory, which is expected to cost several billion dollars to build.

