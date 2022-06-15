Elon Musk Tweets He Leans Toward Ron DeSantis for President in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk says he’s leaning toward backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race, the latest signal of support from the world’s wealthiest man for Republicans as he spars with the government over labor movements and collision investigations.

In a series of tweets published overnight, Musk said he’d voted Republican for the first time in backing Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican who flipped a House district in a special election this week.

Musk said “tbd” when asked if he’d support a Republican for president, and then replied that he was leaning toward DeSantis and that he was thinking of creating a “Super Moderate Super PAC” to back centrist candidates.

DeSantis has positioned himself as a staunch conservative and heir apparent to Donald Trump. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s signal of support.

Musk has been steadily ratcheting up his criticisms of President Joe Biden’s administration, alleging that Biden is too beholden to labor and that Democrats stymie business efforts.

Biden, in turn, has shrugged off Musk’s warnings, including about the economy, and earlier this month dismissively wished the billionaire “lots of luck” in efforts to land on the moon. Biden tends to celebrate other electric vehicle makers, particularly those who use union workers. Tesla workers aren’t unionized.

