(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and his advisers will spend the coming days vetting potential investors interested in backing the $21 billion in equity he’s promised to fund an offer for Twitter, according to people familiar with the matter.

Several possible partners have reached out to Musk to be part of the equity financing, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter isn’t public. Musk laid out plans to finance the $43 billion offer in a filing Thursday, providing details on $25.5 billion of debt funding but leaving out any extra description of where he’d find the equity portion of the money.

Apollo Global Management Inc. is one of the firms that could be interested in financing the bid, Bloomberg News reported this week, though it’s unclear whether it’s currently on Musk’s list of potential partners. Investors including Blackstone Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Vista Equity Partners have ruled out backing an offer, according to earlier reports.

Musk currently has about $3 billion in cash or other somewhat liquid assets after spending $2.6 billion buying a 9.1% stake in Twitter in recent months, according to Bloomberg estimates. His other holdings are tied up in Tesla Inc. stock -- about $180 billion worth -- and his ownership of closely held Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

That leaves him about $18 billion of equity to find, which could be raised via partners, by selling part of his stake in one of his prized companies, or a combination of both, among various options. Musk’s unpledged Tesla shares are worth more than $25 billion.

The funds could come from a variety of sources, including private equity firms, the family offices of wealthy individuals, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds.

